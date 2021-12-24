The winners do it under the spotlight

Winners produce the goods when it matters. A top golfer holes a long putt on the 18th green, or a tennis player uncorks an ace at match point or break point. It is the same in bridge. The expert finds the key bid or play at the time, not in the postmortem.

What should happen in three no-trump here? South's opening showed a long, solid minor with a stopper or two on the side. North did not retreat to four clubs; he gambled.

At the other table, South opened one club, disliking three no-trump because his partner was not a passed hand. When two passes ensued, South was apprehensive. No worries, though, as East balanced with a takeout double, and now South bid three no-trump.

As the author wrote, the weather kept fine because West led the diamond six, giving declarer the first nine tricks.

At this table, West knew what to lead: the heart ace. The plan was to look at the dummy and partner's signal, and learn how to continue.

West was not sure which pointed suit to lead next. East did know, though. He should have dropped his heart jack under partner's ace, a clear-cut suit-preference signal for spades. Then the defenders would have taken the first five tricks.

However, East parsimoniously played the heart seven. To West, this looked like an encouraging signal. So West, hoping his partner had the heart king-jack and would shift to a diamond at trick four, continued with his second heart, ducked to declarer's king. South claimed 10 tricks; two hearts, one diamond and seven clubs.

