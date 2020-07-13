The VP guessing game

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren may suffer the unfortunate capacity to remind Biden of his inferior grasp of complicated issues.

But two other names, one of them as-yet-unmentioned, stand out -- former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice and, wait for it, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Both women are whip smart, highly trained and experienced in world affairs. Both know Biden well and are highly qualified to assist him on both international and domestic fronts.

Neither has experience running for high office, but there are more important things. Should the worst come to pass, either woman could skip orientation and start fully equipped to lead. Indeed, Jarrett, a lawyer, businesswoman and Stanford graduate, was basically a shadow president for eight years next to Obama.

Though Rice also served as Obama's national security adviser, she's unfairly freighted with political baggage that Jarrett, working behind the scenes, has escaped. Recall 2012 when Rice, stepping in for then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reported on five Sunday news shows that attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi were a "spontaneous" reaction to a viral, anti-Muslim video. When subsequent investigations proved otherwise, Rice was unfairly accused of "lying." I defended Rice at the time and stand by that column.