The unusual 'unsurrounding' play

It is the middle of a deal. The dummy, North, holds Q-3-2 of spades. West has the K-J-9-4. Deciding it is right to shift to spades, which card should West lead?

The correct play is the jack. If South has the spade ace, probably it is better not to lead the suit. If South holds 10-x-x, only the jack guarantees picking up the whole suit without giving declarer a trick. This is called a surrounding play because West's jack and nine surround declarer's 10.

However, there is a situation when it appears you have a surrounding play, but you don't.

Against three no-trump, West leads the heart six: two, three, jack. Declarer plays a diamond: two, eight, ace. What should East do now?

If he woodenly continues with another heart, declarer wins nine tricks: four major-suit winners and five diamonds. However, East should see there is a grave risk that declarer is ready to claim. Probably East's next thought is to shift to a club. But to which club?

If East leads the four, declarer plays low and loses only three club tricks. Similarly, if East tries the surrounding play by leading the club jack, declarer covers and restricts his club losers to three. The only chance to get four club tricks is for East to assume South holds queen-doubleton. The correct defense is to cash the club king before continuing with the four. When West leads his third and last club, East is sitting with the J-9 over dummy's 10-8, and the contract is defeated.