The underbidders and the good bidders

In "Richard II," William Shakespeare wrote, "O, call back yesterday, bid time return."
Don't you sometimes wish that you could turn back time at the bridge table? Start again from trick one?
In this deal, which arose in an online duplicate, East-West wished they could have returned to the start of the auction.
How do you think the bidding should proceed?
This was the actual auction. South's three-club passed-hand bid was a card short, but it also promised spade tolerance, king-doubleton being perfect. North could have retreated to three spades if he couldn't stand clubs.
West led a trump. Declarer won on the board, played a spade to her king and returned the spade nine to the 10, jack and ace. The defenders took two heart tricks, but South had the rest. Plus 130 was an 83.3% result.
What was East doing? In support of hearts, he has a five-loser hand: two spades, two hearts and one diamond. (You worry about only the first three cards in any suit.) That means that his hand is worth a four-heart raise. Even better, he should make a four-club splinter bid, conveying the same information as four hearts but also indicating a singleton or void in clubs. That might facilitate reaching a low-point-count slam. Here, though, if South doubled to indicate clubs, North would probably bid five clubs over four hearts (West having no slam interest). That would cost only 100; but then North-South might realize that they could defeat four hearts after any lead, which is tough to judge.