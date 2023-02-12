When segregation kept Black people from being able to shop at white-owned shops or participate fully in the economy, some Black communities responded by creating prosperous communities in which they gained wealth and power —actions which inflamed their poorer white neighbors to respond with riots and massacres.

One of the biggest examples of this was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the early part of the 20th century. In 1906, a wealthy Black Arkansas man bought more than 40 acres of land in Tulsa to create what would become known as Black Wall Street. Residents there were successful, building wealth and prosperity in an oil boom state.

The town, called Greenwood, grew from a population of 18,182 in 1910 to more than 90,000 by 1920. Oklahoma became the home to Black millionaires and many others who amassed great wealth. Greenwood was filled with a superior school system for Black children, banks, hotels, cafes, clothing shops, movie theaters and modern homes with indoor plumbing.

On May 31,1921, the Tulsa Tribune reported on its front page that a Black teenager attempted to rape a white woman as the two rode an elevator together. Two armed mobs — one Black and one white gathered at the courtroom. The former, with many Black World War I veterans, were trying to protect the teenager, Dick Rowland, from being lynched. However, since they were outnumbered, they left, heading back to Greenwood. The white mob followed and began looting, rioting and burning Black businesses, violence that would last for 18 hours.

Before it was over, many people, possibly more than 300, would die, 800 people would be injured, 35 city blocks would be burned down and 9,000 people lost their homes.

The riot was made worse by police and the Oklahoma National Guard who deputized white people who were participating in the riots and gave them firearms and ammunition. The National Guard arrested 6,000 people, all of them Black residents of Greenwood, and detained them in holding centers at the local fairgrounds. Meanwhile the rioters destroyed everything left behind including homes, churches, schools, businesses, two newspapers, a hospital and a library.

None of these acts were ever prosecuted or punished at any governmental level. Little to no help was offered to rebuild Greenwood, the American Red Cross being one of the few organizations that provided relief for months after the massacre.

Charges against Rowland were dropped. Police concluded that he likely stumbled and accidentally stepped on the foot of the white woman in the elevator.

The 18-hour massacre is one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history and for a long time was covered up, with local newspapers and police destroying records of it.

It wasn’t until after its 50th anniversary that scholars began to study the events. In 1996, on the riot’s 75th anniversary, the Mount Zion Baptist Church, which had been burned to the ground during the riot, held a memorial service and after an official investigation in 2001, the event started to be taught in Oklahoma schools and be included in Oklahoma history books.