The trump royals are important

Following the bidding convention senryus comes this logical follow-up from Charlie Smyth of Urbana, Illinois: Hours spent playing bridge / Learning all the conventions / But I'm still lousy.

Gnash! But keep applying yourself with a likable partner with whom you can have success.

Some conventions are easy at the start, but as you unpeel the layers, they get more complicated. Roman Key Card Blackwood is one example. Most players can handle 14-30-20-21. Five clubs shows one or four key cards (counting the four aces and the trump king as key). Five diamonds indicates zero or three keys; five hearts promises two keys but no trump queen; five spades announces two keys and the trumps queen. However, when a minor is agreed, especially clubs, you should instead use 30-14-20-21.

In today's auction, five hearts told North to pass with zero key cards, or to treat the bid as the trump-queen ask with three keys. North's five no-trump denied the key queen.

Against six hearts, West led the club queen. How did South play?

After winning with the club ace, declarer planned to ruff his diamond losers in the dummy and concede only one trump trick. But he had to be careful. After cashing the diamond ace-king, declarer ruffed the next diamond with the heart ace. If he had ruffed low, East would have overruffed and returned a trump, with fatal consequences. Here, caution was duly rewarded.

