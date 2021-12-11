The tricks come fast and furious

If you like fast-paced thrillers that are easy to read, Colin D. Peel is your man.

If you like fast-paced deals that are easy to follow, read on! But first, would you open the South hand with one spade or one no-trump (15-17 points)?

Nowadays, the style is to bid one no-trump because it describes the nature and strength of the hand so much more accurately than one spade. However, this hand is not worth its face value of 15 points with a doubleton king-queen and an unsupported jack. (Kaplan-Rubens rates it at 14.3 points.)

When South did open one no-trump, West doubled for penalty. North probably should have run to two clubs. Yes, that could have cost 1100, but surely East would have introduced his heart suit. Also, if East had passed or doubled, South might have rebid two spades. If that were doubled, it would have gone down three, minus 800. But would West have given East the chance to double?

Maybe you are saying to yourself that that is still expensive, but note that East-West could have made six of either red suit for 1370 or 1430.

However, let's return to one no-trump doubled. West started by cashing six diamond tricks, carefully winning the last three with the six, the nine and the 10 as a suit-preference signal for clubs. So, East discarded four spades and one club.

West shifted to the heart 10, and the defenders collected six winners there. Finally, the club ace gave all 13 tricks to East-West and a penalty of 2000!

No, they weren't beginners. East, South and West have all won multiple world titles.

