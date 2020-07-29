The temptation of overtricks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

At the bridge table many players are tempted by overtricks, even when trying to win one puts their contract at risk. Yes, if you are playing in a matchpointed duplicate, those overtricks can be lucrative, making the risk worthwhile. But if you are playing for money or in a teams match, concentrate on making your contract.

In today's deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest diamond five: four, 10, jack?

Stayman is a good convention when it uncovers a desirable 4-4 major-suit fit. The rest of the time, it gives free information to the defenders.

South starts with eight top tricks: four hearts, three diamonds (given trick one) and one club. If he wishes just to make his contract, he has a guaranteed line of play. At trick two, he leads a spade from his hand.

Suppose West wins with his queen and plays another diamond to dummy's king. Declarer leads a second spade and establishes his ninth trick.

But what if overtricks are important? Then, probably, South will take a club finesse. Here, it loses, and East exits with a diamond. Declarer cashes dummy's club ace, but West discards a heart. Then, when South turns to spades, both of those honors are offside, and he goes down. Yes, it was very unlucky that all four black-suit honors were offside, but if you had no need of an overtrick, you should be happy to see that, ready to snare the greedy.

