The temptation of overtricks
The temptation of overtricks

At the bridge table many players are tempted by overtricks, even when trying to win one puts their contract at risk. Yes, if you are playing in a matchpointed duplicate, those overtricks can be lucrative, making the risk worthwhile. But if you are playing for money or in a teams match, concentrate on making your contract.

In today's deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest diamond five: four, 10, jack?

Stayman is a good convention when it uncovers a desirable 4-4 major-suit fit. The rest of the time, it gives free information to the defenders.

South starts with eight top tricks: four hearts, three diamonds (given trick one) and one club. If he wishes just to make his contract, he has a guaranteed line of play. At trick two, he leads a spade from his hand.

Suppose West wins with his queen and plays another diamond to dummy's king. Declarer leads a second spade and establishes his ninth trick.

But what if overtricks are important? Then, probably, South will take a club finesse. Here, it loses, and East exits with a diamond. Declarer cashes dummy's club ace, but West discards a heart. Then, when South turns to spades, both of those honors are offside, and he goes down. Yes, it was very unlucky that all four black-suit honors were offside, but if you had no need of an overtrick, you should be happy to see that, ready to snare the greedy.

