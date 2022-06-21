The tasty trick from nowhere

Phillip Alder

Bishop Butler preached in a sermon, "Things and actions are what they are, and the consequences of them will be what they will be: Why then should we desire to be deceived?" If only he had been born some 250 years later and become a bridge player, he could have changed the end to "... desire to deceive?" and answered his own question with, "Because it is fun."

There is nothing defenders like more than to deceive declarer into going down in a contract.

Today's deal was first described by Villy Dam, from Denmark. I wonder if he was the unnamed East.

Against four spades, West leads the heart king and follows with the heart ace, announcing a doubleton. Declarer wins West's club switch with dummy's ace and plays the spade five: jack(!), king, four!

Now it looks too easy for South. He continues with the spade queen (or 10) and claims shortly thereafter. But stop for a moment and consider matters from South's perspective. It seems that East began with the A-J doubleton of spades and West with the 9-7-4. If so, when South continues with a top spade, East will win with the ace and lead a heart, promoting the spade nine as the setting trick.

Following his instinct, South leads a low spade from his hand at trick five. Imagine his chagrin and embarrassment when East wins it with the nine.

Perhaps South should have been suspicious -- East probably would have gone in immediately with the spade ace from the A-J doubleton -- but the defenders gave declarer just enough rope, and he hanged himself.

