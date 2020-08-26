The tastiest grape on the deck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This deal from the 1991 European Championships featured a defensive play that would have been overlooked by the vast majority of players.

In the auction, North made an aggressive jump to three no-trump.

West led a fourth-highest spade three; but I think it would have been better to lead the six, second-highest from a weak suit when the top two cards are not touching. East won with his ace and returned the spade 10.

If declarer could have peeked at West's hand, he would have played a heart to the ace and a heart to the nine, but he preferred to attack diamonds, leading a low one from his hand.

Against most defenders, this would have worked fine. East would have won the trick with the 10 and played his last spade to dummy's jack. Now a low diamond from the dummy would have allowed South to execute an avoidance play. If East played the jack, declarer would have won with his ace and led another diamond. Or if East put up his king, declarer would have played low. Either way, South would have established two more tricks in the suit and kept West off the lead.