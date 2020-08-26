The tastiest grape on the deck

This deal from the 1991 European Championships featured a defensive play that would have been overlooked by the vast majority of players.
In the auction, North made an aggressive jump to three no-trump.
West led a fourth-highest spade three; but I think it would have been better to lead the six, second-highest from a weak suit when the top two cards are not touching. East won with his ace and returned the spade 10.
If declarer could have peeked at West's hand, he would have played a heart to the ace and a heart to the nine, but he preferred to attack diamonds, leading a low one from his hand.
Against most defenders, this would have worked fine. East would have won the trick with the 10 and played his last spade to dummy's jack. Now a low diamond from the dummy would have allowed South to execute an avoidance play. If East played the jack, declarer would have won with his ace and led another diamond. Or if East put up his king, declarer would have played low. Either way, South would have established two more tricks in the suit and kept West off the lead.
However, Jan Nicolaisen from Denmark ruined declarer's plan: He won the third trick with his diamond king, before returning his last spade. After this defense, West had to gain the lead in either red suit and cash two spade tricks to defeat the contract.
Nicolaisen's play couldn't cost, because if declarer had the diamond ace-queen, he could have always finessed East out of his king on the next round of the suit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!