When driving a car up to a stop sign, you often have the choice of going left, right or straight ahead. At the bridge table, the direction you select may be decided by the defenders -- as in this deal.
First, though, look at the West hand. What would you lead against four hearts?
In the auction, South judged well to jump to four hearts. Here, if West had sacrificed in four spades, he might or might not have made it. The play would have been complicated.
Often, the best lead against a trump contract is a short, strong side suit. Here, the diamond king stands out; and notice that it defeats four hearts because declarer cannot get into the dummy to discard a diamond loser on the club ace. South will lose one spade, one heart and two diamonds.
However, when this deal was played, West led his trump. This looked like a winner as well, but South had a vital card in her hand -- which one?
East took the first trick and returned a spade. West won with the queen and shifted to a club, dummy's queen being covered by the king. Now South took 10 tricks from the diamond ace, club ace, three spade ruffs and five trumps in hand.
Suppose, though, East plays a second round of hearts immediately. Declarer wins on the board and runs the spade jack. West shifts to the diamond king. South takes the trick, ruffs a spade, discards a diamond on the club ace, ruffs a club and leads the spade king. When West covers with the ace, and dummy ruffs, notice that declarer's spade eight is now high!
