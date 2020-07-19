× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The summertime’s most prolific nutrient is found above. Vitamin D, also known as “the sunshine vitamin,” is unique in the fact that its predominant source is not food, but sunlight. As opposed to water-soluble vitamins that should be consume daily, vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it is stored in fat and eliminated much more slowly.

Vitamin D plays an important role in your muscle, nerve, and immune systems. Specifically, it is used to form and maintain strong bones by helping the body absorb calcium. Nerves also use vitamin D to carry messages between the brain and parts of the body for muscle movement, and the immune system relies on it to help fight off invading bacteria and viruses.

You can get vitamin D through your skin, from your diet, and from supplements. The term "vitamin D" refers to several different forms of the vitamin. The two forms most important to humans are ergocalciferol (pre-vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (pre-vitamin D3). Pre-vitamin D2 is derived from plant sources and can only be obtained through diet. Pre-vitamin D3 is the most readily absorbed form of vitamin D and is made when our skin is exposed the ultraviolet-B (UVB) rays from sunlight. Foods may be fortified with both pre-vitamin D2 or D3, but the best way to build adequate amounts of vitamin D is by exposing the skin to the sun for 5 to 15 minutes a day.