The strong lure of those overtricks

John Burroughs, who was a naturalist active in the conservation movement, wrote, "The lure of the distant and the difficult is deceptive. The great opportunity is where you are."

At bridge, you try to play correctly where you are -- at the present trick -- but you also wish to improve your chances of winning later tricks.

In today's deal from an online duplicate, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest heart three and East puts up the jack?

South assumed that North had a decent hand for a first-seat weak two at adverse vulnerability, but if he had inquired with two no-trump, North would have rebid three spades to show his feature and a maximum.

If one diamond finesse was working, declarer could see at least 10 tricks via two spades, two hearts, five diamonds and one club. Additionally, there were black-suit finesses available.

South won the first trick and ran the diamond six. East took that trick and returned the heart seven (high from a remaining doubleton). What did declarer do now?