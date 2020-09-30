The song lyrics echo the deal

In her song "Aces," Suzy Bogguss sings the line, "You can't deal me the aces and think I wouldn't play." So, here is a deal featuring a hand containing all four aces and no other honors.

How should South play in six spades after West leads the heart jack?

North's response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise, showing four or more spades, at least game-forcing values and, usually, no singleton or void (with which North might have made a splinter bid). South rebid three spades, showing a maximum opening bid with no side singleton or void. He hoped his partner would use Blackwood. But when North, looking at those red-suit losers, could only raise to game, South still went through the Blackwood motions in case his partner had all four kings.

The mirror distribution was, as usual, irritating. It looked as though there was one loser in hearts and one in diamonds.

Perhaps the opening lead was away from the king-jack-10 of hearts. Then, dummy's queen would win the first trick. But how likely was that? Not very. Instead, South played dummy's heart four and won in hand with his ace. He drew the missing trump, then cashed his club winners. Finally, he cast adrift with the heart two.

Declarer's luck was in. East, after winning with his king, had either to concede a ruff-and-sluff or to lead away from the diamond king. Whichever he chose, South had no diamond loser.

