The slow road works better

Benjamin Franklin said, "Sloth makes all things difficult, but industry, all things easy."

Not always! At the bridge table, sometimes you need to speed, trying to win tricks as quickly as possible. At other times, it will be better to slow down and wait for tricks to germinate.

This deal was played in a knockout teams match. Each declarer was in four spades, and both Wests led the diamond jack. What should the Souths have done?

North responded with a forcing one-no-trump. He planned to rebid three spades to invite game with three-card support, but he upgraded for the nine-card or better fit.

Each South saw that he would lose tricks to the black-suit aces, so he could afford one heart loser, but not two. The first declarer took two heart finesses and grumbled when both lost.