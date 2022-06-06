The singleton makes or breaks

I am a big fan of splinter bids. They don't occur often, but when they do, they help us bid good slams and avoid bad ones. This week, let's look at them.

Study North's hand. After South opens one heart, what should North respond?

The best bid is definitely a wild leap to four clubs. This is not Gerber. It is called a splinter bid, which shows four-card or longer heart support, at least game-going values and a low singleton, singleton ace or void in clubs. (Do not splinter with a singleton king.) Now South has no club losers because, if necessary, he can ruff them on the board. So he uses Blackwood to uncover the heart ace, heart king and spade king. Then he signs off in seven hearts.

How should the play proceed after West leads the diamond king?

The only danger is a 4-0 trump split. If East has all four hearts, declarer is down. But if West has them, South is safe as long as he starts with his trump queen, keeping dummy's ace and king over West's jack and 10. Declarer continues with a second trump, winning West's 10 with the king. He returns to hand with, say, a spade, plays a heart to dummy's nine, draws West's last trump and claims. South's 13 tricks are two spades, five hearts, five diamonds and one club.

Note that without the descriptive splinter bid, seven hearts is effectively unbiddable.

In the old days, this four-club response showed a weak hand with a l-o-n-g club suit -- much less useful and less frequent.

