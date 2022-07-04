The signal wasn't misunderstood

I hope all of my American readers have a happy Independence Day.

Most players know how to give a suit-preference signal when they are returning a suit that partner will ruff, but there are other times when one of these signals will tell partner which suit to lead.

Defending against four spades, West opened with the diamond king. Declarer, after winning with his ace, had several options. He could draw either two or three rounds of trumps and hope for a favorable club division: a 3-3 split or J-10 doubleton. However, as you can see, neither line would have worked.

Instead, South returned his second diamond at trick two. Under his partner's queen, East was careful to signal with the 10. He wanted to tell his partner to shift to hearts, not to clubs.

Now West had to find the right play. If East had a singleton heart ace, West had to lead a low heart. But with the actual distribution, this would have allowed declarer to make the contract. When East won with the heart ace and returned a diamond, South would have discarded his second heart and, eventually, would have thrown his club loser on dummy's diamond jack.

However, West got it right. He cashed the heart king before leading a low heart to his partner's ace. Now a diamond through promoted a trump trick for West to defeat the contract.

Give a suit-preference signal when you have several cards from which to choose, all of which are unnecessary either for winning tricks in the suit or for a signal about that suit. Also, hope partner is watching!

