The signal can be ambiguous

You are defending against a suit contract. You lead the ace from A-K-x-x, and J-x-x appears in the dummy. When partner signals with a high card, what is he telling you? There are two possibilities: He might have the queen, or he might have a doubleton and be hoping to take a third-round ruff. How do you know which? Well, perhaps you won't, but sometimes the bidding or the dummy will give the game away.

In today's deal, South is in four spades. West leads the club ace: four, nine, three. How should West continue?

South's opening bid was a weak two, showing some 6-10 high-card points and a good six-card suit. North thought about jumping to three no-trump, but he was nervous that his partner was short in clubs.

If East has a doubleton club, South has queen-fourth: not impossible. But if that is the situation, from where will the fourth defensive trick come? The next deal!

The defenders' only real chance is that East started with precisely queen-third of clubs. West should continue with a low club at trick two. If East doesn't let the side down, he will win with the queen and return his third club.

True, that's only three tricks. The fourth must be developed from the defenders' trump holding. At trick four, West leads his last club, and East ruffs it with the spade jack. This effects an uppercut. When South overruffs with the king, suddenly West has a trump trick: down one.

When defending, play for a distribution that will permit the contract to be defeated.

