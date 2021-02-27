The setting trick that disappeared

The Senior Life Master, sitting beside a roaring fire, was feeling drowsy. However, when someone came to warm himself, the SLM immediately perked up.

"Pull up a chair, young man. Sit down. The duplicate won't start for a few minutes."

After the man had settled himself, the SLM gave him a piece of paper with these North and South hands written on it.

When this deal was played a few decades ago (continued the SLM), North was Reginald Deschanel. He was a handsome fellow, not unlike yourself. South was Fiona Fontescue-ffynnes, the first good bridge player Reginald had dated.

Fiona opened one heart. Following Reginald's single raise, she jumped straight to game. After West had led the spade king, Fiona was faced with four apparently unavoidable losers: one spade, two hearts and one club. She wondered how she might reduce this total by one.

As you have probably noticed, there was but one chance. After winning with the spade ace, Fiona played on diamonds. When they broke 3-3, as she needed, Fiona led her last diamond and discarded dummy's spade jack.

East ruffed with the heart seven, but when Fiona regained the lead, she played a trump, the ace and king tumbling with a metaphoric crash.