The second string wasn't broken

When a toxophilite breaks the string of his bow, he stands no chance of hitting the target with his arrow. Sometimes, a bridge player is faced with the same problem. He has one chance to make the contract. If it works, he succeeds; if not, he fails. But often the bridge player can spot it and take advantage of it.

Against South's contract of six spades, West led the heart king: ace, 10, six. Declarer cashed dummy's spade ace and played a spade to his king, but West discarded a heart. How should South have continued?

Faced with a trump loser, declarer thought that he needed to find East with at least three clubs (so that South could discard his heart loser before East ruffed in) and West with the diamond king. Consequently, South played a diamond to the queen at trick four, but East won with the king and returned his last heart: down two.

From West's vulnerable pre-empt and the play to trick one, it was likely that East had started with a doubleton heart. (With an eight-card suit, probably West would have opened four hearts.)

As East had to have at least three clubs, declarer should have tried that suit first. Then, when East turned up with four clubs, declarer could have discarded his heart loser, ruffed the heart three in hand, played a spade to dummy's queen and led dummy's last club.

If East ruffed, he would have to return a diamond into dummy's ace-queen. So he would have discarded. But declarer would have exited with dummy's last spade, endplaying East anyway.

