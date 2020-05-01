The second-degree assumption is key

Eric Temple Bell said, "Euclid taught me that without assumptions there is no proof. Therefore, in any argument, examine the assumptions."

At the bridge table, you sometimes make an assumption about the location of a specific card. When you do, though, ask yourself if that assumption might also permit you to draw a conclusion about another card -- what is known as a second-degree assumption.

How does that apply to this deal? South was in an ambitious four-spade contract. West led the heart ace, cashed the heart king and continued with a third heart. What assumptions should declarer have drawn, and how would they have affected his line of play?

The North hand had nine losers (two spades, three hearts, two diamonds and two clubs). That is the normal number for a single raise, but North had 10 points and four trumps. Then South, who had seven losers (two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs), should have passed. But he succumbed to the lure of a vulnerable game bonus.