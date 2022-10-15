The school referendum will appear on the ballot as follows:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Orangeburg County School District, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District, in a principal amount of not exceeding $190,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related fees) of the following:

• Constructing and equipping a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School;

• Constructing and equipping a new East Elementary School;

• Constructing and equipping a middle school wing at Lake Marion High School;

• Constructing and equipping a new wing at Clark Middle School;

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to convert Howard Middle School to an elementary school;

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Edisto Primary School;

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Elloree Elementary School;

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to various components of facilities at multiple existing schools, including among others, athletic, auditorium, fine arts, and playground; and

• Constructing and equipping site improvements at various existing facilities including, among others, demolition, traffic and parking?

The district announced its building plans earlier this year, but went back to the drawing board after hearing from residents at several public meetings.

Details of the district’s plan include:

• The construction of a new, $100 million to $110 million Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on 95 acres at the corner of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard, located near Interstate 26’s Exit 145. The district is swapping land with the county to obtain the site.

The proposal includes space for 1,600 to 1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

If voters approve the plan, the district hopes to have the school finished by the 2024-2025 school year.

• The construction of a new, 900-student elementary school at the existing Holly Hill Elementary School site on Brant Avenue.

The new, $40 million to $45 million Holly Hill school would be built where the football fields and baseball fields are. The existing school would then be demolished.

The new school would serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools would close.

Elloree Elementary School would remain open and be renovated.

• Adding a middle school wing at Lake Marion’s campus. This 20-classroom addition will hold around 400 to 500 students.

It would open in August 2024 to serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle.

• Combining smaller schools and closing the ones that need the most work.

Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district proposes completing minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to EPS.

Roof work and flooring, painting and lighting would have to be done at Edisto Primary School. Edisto Primary has a full wing not being used.

• Building an additional 20-classroom wing at Clark Middle and renovating and repurposing Howard Middle for elementary learning.

With a proposed addition of 28,312 square feet, Clark’s campus could be home to all middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard.

Howard Middle would serve students from Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools.

Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp would close under the plan. The schools are all within four miles of each other.

• Athletic and fine arts facility improvements would be made across the county, including to fields, scoreboards, baseball/softball dugouts, lighting, sound and seating. Work will be done based on needs at the various facilities.

• Vacated facilities could be used for community needs. No building will be left vacant, according to the district's plan.

• Other schools in the district will likely see improvements as part of a proposed partnership with ABM for energy performance contracting.

The projects will be done through a construction manager at risk process. Under the process, the companies would provide architectural and engineering services to the district and be contractually bound to deliver the projects at the agreed-upon price. The process is deemed by school officials to be an attractive option in light of rising construction costs.