The rubric that rules regularly

Bridge is full of adages, but the trouble with the game is that there are so many deals that are exceptions to the rules. However, there is one play technique that works all the time.

What is this universal truth? It occurs in today's deal. South is in three no-trump. West leads the club king, and East signals encouragement with the nine. How should South plan the play?

North might have overcalled one no-trump, but his weak hearts and four-card spade suit persuaded him to double. He hoped that South wouldn't advance in clubs. South was halfway between one no-trump and two no-trump, but his good spot cards and aces justified the upgrading.

Declarer has six top tricks, so three spade winners will get him home. From the bidding, South knows that West has almost all of the missing strength, including the heart king and spade ace. But West has fired at declarer's weak spot. Therefore, declarer ducks the first club trick, but when West continues with the club two to his partner's jack, South wins with his ace. (He could duck again, planning to win immediately with the ace if East shifts to a heart.)

Next, declarer leads a low spade toward dummy's honors, putting up the queen if West plays low. South returns to his hand with a diamond and leads a second low spade. Here, West has to play the ace on air, giving declarer the crucial three spade tricks. West can cash two clubs, but South discards heart losers and claims the balance.

The universal adage is "Lead toward honor combinations."

