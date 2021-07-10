The robots should read the books

Sir Thomas Beech, who was a famous English conductor, said, "A musicologist is a man who can read music but can't hear it."

The bridge equivalent of a musicologist is a player who, come what may, follows the textbook. But those of you who have played at Bridge Base Online with or against robots will know that they play to their own tune, especially often making bizarre opening leads. One of the favorites is a singleton against a no-trump contract, even in a minor after no Stayman or transfer bid!

Look only at the West hand. What would you lead against three no-trump, given that dummy is coming down with six or seven hearts, 18 or 19 high-card points and a hand that suggests giving partner a choice of games?

North's actual choice of three no-trump was debatable. With that singleton, three diamonds (or four hearts) would have been wiser. Still, South thought long and hard about correcting back to four hearts, and as soon as he saw the dummy, he wished he had.

If West had led a boring fourth-highest from the longest and strongest (which has been around since approximately 1800 in the early days of whist), the contract would have gone down one, declarer losing one heart and four spades.