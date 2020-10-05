 Skip to main content
The robots make weird opening leads
The robots make weird opening leads

To start today, look only at the West hand. What would you lead against one no-trump doubled?

Isaac Asimov's first law of robotics is: "A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm."

Those of you who play regularly at Bridge Base Online with the robots will have noticed that in particular their opening leads are unusual. A minor-suit singleton against a no-trump contract is not uncommon. They would do so much better to lead fourth-highest from the longest and strongest, or top of touching honors. Perhaps they don't because they may injure a human bridge player!

South upgraded his hand for the aces and kings. (The Kaplan-Rubens hand evaluation method rates this hand as worth 15.15 points.) I like West's double in preference to a bid showing a spade-minor two-suiter.

You would expect West to lead the club king. Declarer can win that and play a heart, but the defenders take one spade, two hearts and four clubs for down one. Plus 200 would have been a top for East-West in an online duplicate.

However, at the table, West led the heart ace. No problem; surely the robot shifted to the club king. No -- it led the diamond eight: nine, 10, ace.

Declarer played a heart, and finally West turned to clubs, but South won, played a heart to the jack and ran the diamond jack when East played low. Now South had seven tricks: two hearts, four diamonds and one club. Plus 180 was a top for North-South.

