The robots do make some crazy calls

Today's deal occurred during an online individual robot tournament run by the American Contract Bridge League. One human and three robots were at each table.

This deal occurred at the end of last year and was reported by Roman L. Weil.

How do you expect the auction to proceed after West opens one heart and East raises to two hearts?

The robots play by using simulation. They produce a number of deals that satisfy the criteria and pick the action that works best.

In this case, a human would surely overcall five clubs. A few might even gamble on six clubs. But the popular robot action was a takeout double!

The deal was played 34 times. At all but four, the contract was four hearts down two.

Once, after South doubled, West bid only three hearts, so North competed with three spades, East doubled and everyone passed! That was a top for East-West. South's computer chips must have short-circuited.

Two other times, North was in three spades undoubled.

At the last table, West opened one no-trump, purportedly 15-17 points. East transferred into spades, and at last a robot jumped to five clubs. West doubled but found that he couldn't defeat the contract. Plus 550 was a top for North-South.

An excellent rule of thumb is never to make a takeout double short in an unbid major. After South's double, that player would always have a hard task persuading partner that he could not tolerate a spade contract.

Weil concluded, "Don't plan to see a nine-card suit soon."

