The robots can short-circuit

Hunter S. Thompson, a writer who founded the gonzo journalism movement, said, "When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro."

In today's deal, a robot made a weird play that would not have been duplicated by any human. How should the play go in three no-trump after West leads the heart king?

North, knowing they could have 26 combined points, invited game. He had to go via Stayman because an immediate two-no-trump response would have been a minor-suit transfer. If North had had four spades, he would have rebid two spades, natural and game-invitational but nonforcing.

West's hearts were so strong that he did not worry about South's rebid, but he was pleased to see the 10 on the board.

South had only four top tricks. He needed luck. To start, declarer held up his heart ace until the third round, East discarding a club. A spade to the jack was followed by a diamond to the 10. When that held, South continued with the spade king. West took the trick and cashed his heart nine: spade eight, club four, heart four. West shifted to the club 10, dummy's jack winning the trick. Now declarer played a club to his king and a club to the ace; then he led the diamond queen. When East played low, South put up his ace and went down in his contract.