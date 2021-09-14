The Robert E. Lee myth

WASHINGTON -- Now that the statue of Robert E. Lee that towered over the onetime capital of the Confederacy has been cut into pieces and hauled away to some obscure warehouse, maybe the weaponized myth of Lee as a great man -- or even a good one -- can finally be mothballed as well.

Lee's bronze equestrian likeness, removed from its lofty pedestal a week ago, was the most imposing of the "lost cause" memorials that once lined leafy Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. And it represented the biggest lie.

Southern propagandists concocted and embellished the Lee myth toward the end of the 19th century, as part of a larger justification for erasing the gains made by African Americans during Reconstruction and reimposing a system of state-approved white supremacy. The statue, erected in 1890, was part of that project. One of the true good things it's possible to say about Lee, who had died 20 years earlier, is that he would have been among the first to object.

"I think it wiser ... not to keep open the sores of war," he wrote in 1869, declining to help choose the locations for memorials at Gettysburg, "but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered."