The rituals of 2020

COLUMBIA -- Although I'm not physically in Columbia as I write this, I am virtually, as I plan shortly to attend the medical school graduation of a young friend.

Allison's parents and sister arrived from Boston a few days ago to share the ceremony, if only symbolically. All are convening at my son's house to enjoy the ceremony, while I, tucked a couple of hours away, will attempt to tune in by computer.

It is a wholly unsatisfying circumstance in many respects. Allison, like thousands of graduates across the country, will miss the glorious walk across a stage to receive her diploma, thereby joining generations of previous graduates in a ritual meant both to congratulate accomplishment and to launch a fresh beginning.

The Accomplishment and Beginning stand, with or without a procession. But forever missed will be that moment when your name is called, when all eyes are upon you, when your hand connects to the parchment - and all pause to mark a moment that transcends the ordinariness of life, which will return soon enough.