The right thought for the right play

Mark Twain wrote, "The difference between the right word and the almost-right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug."

At the bridge table, the difference between the right play and the almost-right play often depends on the form of the game.

If you are playing Chicago, it costs money; if pairs, you lose matchpoints; and if teams, the opponents gain the international match points. In today's deal, how should South try to gain in his favorite form of the game? He is in three no-trump, and West leads the diamond two.

When South denied holding four spades, North wished he had just raised immediately to three no-trump -- which he might well have done with the king in his doubleton.

Declarer starts with seven top tricks: two spades, two diamonds and three clubs. He hopes to take five club tricks and nine in all, but how should he play that suit?

Most of the time, it will not matter, because the missing cards will split 3-1 or 2-2. However, a lightning player, not a bug, assumes a 4-0 break. Then, if South can work out which defender has four, he can pick them up successfully. But who might that be?