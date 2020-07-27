The redundancy is a plus in addition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is strange how certain expressions containing unnecessary words get into the language. People often refer to the SAT test -- the Standard Aptitude Test test. And -- my particular aversion -- so many people say they got off of something. Why the "of"? Also, my local paper had the wonderful "two female twins" -- did you ever see three twins?

In bridge, cashing an unnecessary winner might be expensive. Here is an example, although it would not be clear-cut for West to find the winning defense. Look only at the West and North hands. Against four hearts, West leads the spade ace: seven, two, three. What should West do next?

North has an unappetizing hand full of quacks, but with 7 points and four trumps, he must raise.

When East plays the spade two, West knows that his partner holds either an unlikely singleton or at least three spades. If East had a doubleton, he would have started a high-low signal.

If East holds the diamond king-queen, West probably needs to shift to that suit. Here, though, West must lead a club at trick two. This establishes four tricks for the defense: two spades, one heart and one club.