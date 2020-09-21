The real pandemic is us

Costuming aside, Biden at least was addressing what President Donald Trump basically refuses to.

So, which is most to blame for the fire and smokes blanketing the western United States? Climate change, as the left insists, or poor forest management, as Trump and others insist?

How about both things at once, asks a rare voice amid the cacophony.

Tom Mullikin, who has appeared in this space before, is an environmentalist and lawyer, who has been working in the climate-change trenches for decades. He happens to live down the street from me and is a reliable source on all things climate. Once a protege of Al Gore, the original Cassandra of climate change, Mullikin has made his own documentary, "The Whole Truth," in response to Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth."

I called Mullikin to get his thoughts about Earth's current convulsions and what our response should be.

First, he said, the wildfires are the result of a confluence of rising temperatures and poor forest management. But many West Coasters don't want to talk about the need for logging, culling and controlled burning of forests; while others don't want to hear about climate change.