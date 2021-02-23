The prophets may occasionally be right

Publilius Syrus was a Latin writer who was born in Turkey in 89 B.C. One of his "Sententiae" was: "Many receive advice; few profit by it."

I wonder how many teachers feel like that. None would be an ideal number, but that would be far too optimistic.

I teach a lot of bridge classes, and I am particularly happy when a deal comes along that "agrees" with one of my Sententiae.

Look at today's North hand. Your partner opens one no-trump, showing 15-17 points. What would you do?

One of my students responded two clubs and rebid two no-trump over two spades. South, with a maximum 17 points, immediately went on to game.

As North put down her dummy, she said to me, "I know you recommend not looking for game when our maximum combined count is 25, but I have three 10s as well." Later, I fed this hand into the Kaplan-Rubens evaluation program (available at rpbridge.net). It gave a result of only 6.85 points! That queen-doubleton was downgraded.