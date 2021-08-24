The problem is you

Dear Stressed Out Family : It does sound like your daughter could be suffering from a mental illness, or maybe just extreme insecurity or narcissism. Regardless of the diagnosis, which hopefully her new therapist will be able to make, you are also suffering. The best thing to do is to consult a professional yourself about how best to support your daughter during this difficult time of her life -- and yours.

Dear Annie: I was in a similar situation as "Grieving Grandmother" but just the opposite. My grandmother and parents did not like my choice of spouse, so we were uninvited to family gatherings. At first, I was hurt, and then I thought, "who cares?" So for the last 30 years, my holiday gatherings on Thanksgiving and Christmas have been filled with my "new" family. Seniors whose children don't have time for them. Young people whose parents cut them off because they are LGBTQ or different. Widows and widowers, and other various "forgotten " people. They are not forgotten in my house. For the last 30 years, my life and home have been filled with joy, laughter and happiness. My advice to that grandmother is to write those so-called daughters-in-law off and surround herself with others that will love her and want to spend holidays with a woman who loves and wants to host them. She won't regret it. -- Grandfather to Those Without