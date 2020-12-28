The possibilities were numerous

The nonduplicate tables at Bridge Base Online feature robots and various levels of player. But I find it interesting to see what people and bots do. Yes, the robots are more consistent in the bidding. I remember one deal where all 15 pairs of robots had the same short auction to the wrong slam. In this deal, though, what should South do next after the given start to the auction? West's two-diamond overcall is a Michaels Cue-Bid, showing at least 5-5 in the majors. Also, how do contracts of four hearts and five diamonds fare?

This start happened seven times. The choices, all made by humans, were pass (once), double (twice), five clubs (once) and five diamonds (thrice).

Pass could easily be the winner but is too cautious.

Double indicates a strong hand, expecting partner to pass unless long in one of the minors.

Five clubs is wrong because it shows at least 5-5 in the minors. With 6-4 in the minors, you should bid four no-trump.

I think it is close between double and four no-trump.