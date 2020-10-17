The points point to the right play

John Byrom, an English poet who coined the phrase Tweedledum and Tweedledee (in connection with what?), wrote, "The point is plain as a pike-staff."

In today's deal, the points pointed plainly to the best play for both sides -- how?

Against five diamonds, West led the heart nine. East overtook with his 10 and cashed the heart ace. What happened next?

In the auction, South's jump to three diamonds promised 9-11 points. North cue-bid three hearts in the hope that his partner could bid three no-trump with a heart stopper. When South could not, North went for game in the minor.

Suppose East shifts to a club at trick three. Declarer must find the diamond queen to make his contract. Whenever you buy the contract after an opponent opened the bidding, always count the high-card points. The dummy has 18 and declarer 10. That leaves only 12 for the opponents, but East opened the bidding; he must have the diamond queen. South plays a diamond to the king, then runs the diamond jack through East.