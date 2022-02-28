The points point the way

Edward Hodnett, who wrote "The Art of Problem Solving: How to Improve Your Methods," pointed out that "if you don't ask the right questions, you don't get the right answers. A question asked in the right way often points to its own answer. Asking questions is the ABC of diagnosis. Only the inquiring mind solves problems."

That applies in spades for a bridge player! This deal highlights one of the key questions to be asked if you wish to declare or defend well.

How should South play in four spades? West leads the club king and immediately switches to the diamond king.

After West opened one no-trump, showing 15-17 points, and East made a transfer bid, South's four-spade bid was not for the faint of heart. It could easily have cost 500 or 800. But South bought an excellent dummy.

South had two club losers, so she had to restrict her major-suit losers to one. But how should she have attempted to do that?

The key was to track the high-card points. West had already advertised 12: the club ace-king and diamond king-queen. So, he had to have one of the major-suit kings, but not both.

Declarer won the second trick with the diamond ace and immediately ran the heart queen. When it lost to the king, East was marked with the spade king, and it had to be a singleton or a doubleton because of West's opening bid.

South won West's heart return on the board and led the spade five to her queen.

Plus 420 was a cold top.

