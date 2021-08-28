The Peking duck plays

The Senior Life Master was snoozing quietly in his chair. Suddenly he called out, "Stir-fried rice."

As he awoke, we rushed over to find out if he was all right.

"Yes, I'm fine," he said. "I was just dreaming about last night's Chinese meal. Which reminds me of a story."

He produced a piece of paper with today's deal diagram written on it.

East was (the SLM explained) Clarence Gigglesworth, playing with his girlfriend, Thomasina Thomson. I don't approve of parents who use a variation of the family name for a child's first name, but Thomasina, or Tamsin, as she preferred to be called, was a corker of the first order. And she was good-looking too!

When Tamsin led the club 10, Clarence could tell that declarer had two club stoppers. Following the principle that you concede as quickly as possible a trick that an opponent must win, Clarence withheld his club honors, instead encouraging with the nine. Declarer won with his jack, then led a diamond to the jack and queen. Clarence played low without a flicker of a hesitation!