The other side of the coin

Yesterday's deal contained the same North and East hands, but West had only the K-Q doubleton of hearts. To defeat four spades, East had to overtake the heart queen at trick two and give his partner a heart ruff. However, if you thought that was obvious, look at today's deal.

After an identical auction, North making a limit raise and South going on to game, West leads the heart king. Here, to defeat the contract, West must continue with the heart queen and hold the trick. Then West plays his third heart to East's ace. Finally, a fourth round of hearts from East promotes West's spade queen as the setting trick.

How is East supposed to know which defense to adopt? He doesn't: He has a guess. However, there is one solution: Rusinow leads.

In Rusinow, you lead the lower of touching honors: the king from A-K, the queen from K-Q and the jack from Q-J. This applies unless the two honors are doubleton, in which case you lead the top honor. So, in yesterday's deal, West would lead the heart king. When he follows with the queen, East knows the honors are doubleton. Here, West leads the heart queen. When he continues with the king, East knows his partner has at least one more heart.

Rusinow has one major drawback: when West leads from honor doubleton. Suppose West leads the queen from Q-J or Q-x. Thinking partner has the K-Q, East might make a fatal duck of the ace. For this reason, I don't use Rusinow leads, but maybe you would like to give them a trial.

