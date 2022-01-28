The other quiz answers revealed

Here are the answers to the supplementary questions in my Christmas competition.

Look only at the West hand. 3a. Partner opens one diamond. What would you respond? Three spades, a splinter bid (or two diamonds if an inverted minor-suit raise). 3b. South opens one heart. What would you do? Two no-trump, showing at least 5-5 in the minors. 3c. North opens four spades, partner doubles, and South passes. What would you do? Four no-trump, showing two long suits, usually the minors.

Look only at the North hand. 4a. If you were dealer, what would you do? Open two spades and hope hearts aren't preferable, or pass. 4b. Partner opens one heart, and West passes. What would you respond? Four diamonds, a splinter bid. 4c. Partner opens one no-trump (15-17 points). With the opponents passing, what would be your bidding plan? Either transfer into four spades or bid two clubs, Stayman. Then, if partner has four hearts, raise to game. If partner rebids two diamonds, bid four hearts, a Texas transfer to spades. 4d. West opens seven diamonds! What would you do? Bid seven spades! Or pass. If you pass, what would you lead? A trump.

Look only at the East hand. 5a. South opens one spade, West makes a takeout double, and North raises to two spades. What would you do? Bid three clubs.

6. Look only at the South hand. East opens one club, you overcall two clubs, West passes, North advances with two hearts, and East passes. What would you do now? Bid three diamonds, but it is close to pass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0