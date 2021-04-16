The opponent has five cards

Supposedly an accountant applying for a job was asked, "What is two and two?" When he replied, "How much do you want it to be?" he was hired.

Perhaps Lord Byron had similar thoughts in mind when he wrote in a letter to his future wife, Anne Isabella Milbanke, "I know that two and two make four -- and should be glad to prove it too if I could -- though I must say if by any sort of process I could convert two and two into five, it would give me much greater pleasure."

Bridge players may have difficulty in a no-trump contract when an opponent has five cards in a suit he has led -- as in today's deal.

How should South play in three no-trump after West leads the spade six, and East puts up the queen?

First, declarer counts his top tricks. He has only five: two spades and three diamonds. So, he must drive out both missing aces to get to nine tricks. Here, if he wins the first trick and attacks hearts, he is safe. But it is natural to start on the clubs. Then, though, East can win with the ace and return his remaining spade, establishing West's suit while he, West, still has the heart ace as an entry.

Since South has two spade stoppers but two cards to drive out, it is usually correct to duck the first trick. After doing that here, declarer wins East's spade return and plays a club. When East wins with his ace, he doesn't have another spade to lead. And if East did have a third spade, the suit must be splitting 4-3, in which case South will lose only two spade tricks and the two aces.

