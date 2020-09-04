The only way back from cheating is through truth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I met the man of my dreams about two years ago. He showed me what it felt like to be loved by a man for the first time. I was the happiest I had ever been -- until about six months ago. I caught him in a hotel with another woman. She came out first and tried to make me believe he wasn't there. But the room was in his name. So, I knew he was there. I waited and, eventually, he did come outside. When he did, he had a huge grin on his face. That will forever haunt me. All he would say is that it wasn't what I thought it was.

I decided to dig a little deeper and found out he had been hiring prostitutes since the day we moved in together. He had also stayed two weeks with another woman when I went on vacation a year before. He has yet to apologize in any way. If I bring it up, then he gets mad and says that it's in the past. And wants me to believe that he's not still cheating. I love this man very much, but how do I get past this? It would be easier if he'd talk about it. He won't. He gets mad and acts like I'm the one doing wrong just by bringing it up. Any advice would help. -- Heartbroken in Kentucky