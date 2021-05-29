The old story of the unlocked door

The Senior Life Master had even discarded his jacket, happy that the chill of winter had finally retreated well into northern Canada. He started his monthly class by saying, "Ellen Key was a Swedish author and feminist who died in 1926. She claimed that an 'educator must above all understand how to wait; to reckon all effects in the light of the future, not of the present.'"

Pauses are important in many fields, especially humor. However, my first deal features a different aspect of declarer-play. How should declarer try to make three no-trump after West leads a diamond away from the king?

The SLM gave them some moments to study the North-South hands, then continued.

South has five top tricks: one spade, two hearts and two diamonds, given the lead. In addition, four more tricks are available from the clubs. But if the defender with the club ace holds it up until the second round of the suit, declarer can enjoy the remaining winners only if he has a dummy entry. And there is just one potential side-suit door to the dummy: the diamond queen.