The old story of the unlocked door

The Senior Life Master had even discarded his jacket, happy that the chill of winter had finally retreated well into northern Canada. He started his monthly class by saying, "Ellen Key was a Swedish author and feminist who died in 1926. She claimed that an 'educator must above all understand how to wait; to reckon all effects in the light of the future, not of the present.'"
Pauses are important in many fields, especially humor. However, my first deal features a different aspect of declarer-play. How should declarer try to make three no-trump after West leads a diamond away from the king?
The SLM gave them some moments to study the North-South hands, then continued.
South has five top tricks: one spade, two hearts and two diamonds, given the lead. In addition, four more tricks are available from the clubs. But if the defender with the club ace holds it up until the second round of the suit, declarer can enjoy the remaining winners only if he has a dummy entry. And there is just one potential side-suit door to the dummy: the diamond queen.
To ensure that that queen will eventually provide access to the clubs, South must have paused long enough after the dummy appeared to make the key -- not Ellen but unblocking -- play of winning the first trick with the diamond ace, not with the nine or jack. Then he drives out the club ace, wins East's spade or heart return and continues with a diamond, overtaking in the dummy if West withholds his king.