The normal contract proved to be wrong

We get used to the norms of the game. For example, if we find an eight-card fit in a major, it will be the correct strain most of the time; but when it isn't, there are few guidelines in the literature that will help us play elsewhere.

In today's deal, what happened in four hearts? What was North-South's better game contract? How might they have gotten into that spot?

North's two-diamond cue-bid showed at least game-invitational values with heart support. South, with some extras, happily jumped to four hearts. However, West led his singleton diamond. East won with the ace and returned the diamond three, his lowest being a suit-preference signal for clubs, the lower-ranking of the other two side suits. West ruffed and shifted to a club. East took the trick and led the diamond 10, a suit-preference signal for spades. West ruffed again, and a spade to the ace resulted in down two.

As you have noticed, North-South would do much better in three no-trump. Even if West is on lead and selects a club, that gives the defenders only four tricks. But how do North-South get there?