Yesterday, we looked at the action on this crazy deal from the 2009 match between England and the EBU. At the first table, after the EBU South opened one spade, West overcalled with a cautious four hearts and ended up defending against an unbeatable six spades doubled. Plus 1660 to North-South.

At this table, the EBU West decided to lurk in the bushes, passing over one spade!

North probably thought that East must have more than his fair share of hearts. So, trying to shut him out of the auction, North jumped to four spades. Since this was a "weak freak" response, South chose to pass, not to employ Roman Key Card Blackwood.

Now West suddenly sprang to life, bidding five hearts. Of course, it wasn't hard for his opponents to guess what was happening. North passed, and South went to five spades.

Now West was unsure what to do. After some cogitation, he passed. He was probably surprised and relieved to find out that his opponents had missed a slam!

England was plus 680 but lost 14 international match points.

I once tried that softly, softly, catchee monkey tactic in Juan-les-Pins on the French Riviera. Holding 10 solid hearts, I passed twice while my opponents bid to four spades. I then intervened with five hearts. Unfortunately, the opponents noticed a strong aroma of rat wafting across the table and bid five spades instead of doubling me. I went six hearts, and they bid six spades! Curses -- it was unbeatable. The operation was a failure, and the patient died!

