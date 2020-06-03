The next day, another deal

In "Nausea," Jean-Paul Sartre wrote, "Three o'clock is always too late or too early for anything you want to do." Presumably it is too late to have a post-lunchtime nap and too early for a cocktail.

However, some things go in threes. My last two columns featured bridge deals used by Charles Schulz in his "Peanuts" cartoon. Surprise, surprise -- the day after yesterday's column, Snoopy returns to the aerodrome, ready to fight the Red Baron again. But his mechanics are playing today's deal.

Snoopy asks, "Can anyone tell me if my plane is ready?"

Woodstock replies something.

"Yes, I can see this is an important deal," comments Snoopy.

After a few more words from Woodstock, Snoopy says, "Yes, I realize you're not playing 'Old Maid.'"

South's jump to three hearts showed 9-11 points. In four hearts, declarer won the spade lead on the board and cashed the heart ace, happy to see the queen fall. He drew trumps, ending in hand, then had to gain three club tricks. Based on the bidding, East rated to be short in that suit. So South cashed his club king, played a club to the jack and claimed the ace to make his contract. Declarer won three spades, four hearts and three clubs.

It was probably lucky for North-South that East was the dealer. If North had been the dealer, he would have opened one no-trump, East would have overcalled two spades, and South might well have raised to three no-trump. Then East's secret weapon would have shot the contract from the sky.

