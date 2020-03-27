The necessary and unwanted honor

The British comedy team of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise used a two-liner based on the honors awarded biannually by the Queen.

"My name is Colonel Napoleon Davenport, DSO, MC, OBE."

"That's a funny way to spell 'Davenport.'"

In yesterday's column, East made an unexpected second-hand-high honor-card play. In today's deal, there might be an eye-opening honor-card play, or declarer might have a chance for an unusual coup. Can you see both? South is in four spades. What happens if West leads either the spade king or the club jack?

In the auction, North has a middling game-invitational limit raise. Five trumps and a respectable four-card side suit are good; two queen-doubletons are bad. But in a noncompetitive auction do not jump to four spades, mentioning the Law of Total Tricks, when you have so many points.

If West leads a top spade, East should discard the heart ace! Wake up partner with an honorable signal. Yes, East could play the jack, which would presumably work, but the ace is much clearer ... and much more fun.

What happens after the club-jack lead?

South has a decision to make. If the spades are 1-1, he can play a trump. But if the spades are 2-0, that risks instant defeat. His only chance is to play on diamonds, hoping the defender with both trumps has at least three diamonds. Or, if the trumps are 1-1, the diamonds are 3-3. Then, on the last diamond, declarer can discard a heart loser. He concedes only two spades and one heart.

