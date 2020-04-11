The natural play may not work

The Senior Life Master was having a quiet glass of wine in the bridge club lounge. Then, when the duplicate ended, several people came into the bar. Most of them were discussing Board 11.

One player sat down, handed the SLM a hand record, folded so that he could not see the East-West hands.

"I went down in three no-trump," said the young man, "but Deep Finesse (a software package that works out who can make what based on knowledge of the locations of all 52 cards) claims it is makable on any lead. What should I have done after West led the club 10?"

While the man mentioned that they had had a simple Stayman auction, the SLM studied the deal. After a few moments, he said, "I assume you covered the club 10 with dummy's jack."

"Yes, of course," he replied, "but East took the trick and returned his remaining club. Then, when I drove out the spade ace, West cashed three club tricks."

The SLM nodded, trying not to smile. "If clubs are 4-3, you can lose only one spade and three clubs. So worry about a 5-2 club split. If that is the position, East is more likely to have honor-doubleton than a low doubleton. So, at trick one, you should have played a low club from the board, not covered with an honor."