The name is not what you think

Today's deal was played in you-can-guess-where during the 2006 Summer North American Championships. What should West lead against four spades doubled?

In the auction, North's passed-hand three-club response opposite a preemptive opening was fit-showing. It indicated length in the bid suit and support for partner's suit. The rest of the auction was natural, but East should have contested to the five-level. She knew that her opponents had a double fit in the black suits, and this meant that she and her partner had a double fit in the red suits. When you have a double fit, declare; do not defend.

Based on the bidding, West probably should have found the killing defense, leading the club ace and continuing with the club four as a suit-preference signal for diamonds, the lower-ranking of the other two side suits. East would have ruffed, put her partner back on lead with the diamond ace and received a second club ruff. Then the diamond king would have defeated the contract by two tricks.

But West led the heart two, lowest from an odd number of cards. The declarer won with dummy's ace, drew trumps and played a club toward the board. When dummy's king held the trick, South ruffed a heart in her hand and led another club, holding her losses to two diamonds and one club.

