The mysterious negative double

In 1957, Al Roth and Tobias Stone introduced the Sputnik double. It was renamed the negative double, and the original version was modified so that now its primary aim is to locate a 4-4 major-suit fit. For example, you have the North hand in today's diagram. After your partner opens one club and West unkindly overcalls one spade, what do you do?

If playing penalty doubles, you are in an untenable position. You have the points to bid, but you have no sensible call available. Enter the negative double. It shows enough points to contest at the level the auction has reached and, in principle, four cards in an unbid major. (However, in this position, North might have five or six hearts when holding too few points to bid a forcing two hearts.) No length is promised in the second unbid suit, though the doubler will usually have length there, or length in partner's first suit, or the values for a no-trump rebid.

South made a value rebid when he jumped to game. If North were very strong, he could move higher.

Against four hearts, West cashed his two top spades before shifting to the diamond jack.

Having lost two tricks, declarer had to play the trumps for only one loser. This required finding an opponent with ace-doubleton. Judging that East would have one top honor for his two-spade raise, declarer won trick three with dummy's diamond queen and led a heart to the queen. When that won, he returned a low heart and ducked in the dummy. The appearance of East's ace was a pleasing sight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0